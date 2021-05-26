Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor rings in son Jahaanâ€™s birthday: Shanaya shares pic





Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoorâ€™s son Jahaan Kapoor celebrates his 18th birthday and sister Shanaya Kapoor shared a glimpse of their private birthday celebration.

Sharing lovey-dovey images with little brother, Shanaya wrote, â€œNo one messes with my little brother, except me!Happy birthday my fav. PS - Swipe to see Jahaan getting fed up with me," she wrote.

Mom Maheep posed with her birthday son to wish him,"Happy 16th, the love of my life. Love you my Jahaan."

Sanjay Kapoor also shared a cake-smeared photo of Jahaan and wished him, "Happy 16th JK , Love you."

Birthday wishes poured in for Jahaan poured in from Chunky Panday, Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, Seema Khan, Siddhanth Kapoor and Maheepâ€™s besties like Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan also wished Jahaan in the comments section. Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor were among others to wish Jahaan on his 16th birthday.