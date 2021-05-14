Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata and kids celebrate Eid in Dubai





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is currently in Dubai and he celebrated Eid with wife Manyata and Kids Iqra and Shahraan in Dubai.

Manyata gave us a glimpse of how they celebrated Eid. She shared pictures of beautifully decorated cakes. She wished fans Ied Mubarak with family photo. Sanjay also posed with his son Shahraan.

The family was dressed in a traditional outfit for the occasion.Wishing fans on the occasion of Eid, Sanjay Dutt shared on Twitter, "Eid has always been about love, compassion and gratitude. Please be kind to everyone around you because we need it now more than ever. Praying for everyone's well-being. #EidMubarak."

Sanjay Dutt, who successful defeated cancer last year will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2 in which he will play the role of antagonist Adheera.