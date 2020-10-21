Sanjay Dutt walks out of hospital with sister Priya Dutt after beating cancer





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt walked out of Mumbai Kokilaben hospital after defeating cancer. He was spotted with his sister Priya Dutt outside his residence.

Sanjay looked fit in a pink kurta and white pyjama, he smiled and waved to the paparazzi at his home. Priya stood by his side in a white outfit.

Sanjay released a statement that he has defeated the deadly disease and it is the best gift that he can give to his family on his kids’ birthday. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family,” his statement read.

The 61-year-old actor went on to thank his fans, family, and friends for the “unwavering faith and support,” they showered on him.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time,” he said.

“Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the ‘Panipat’ actor wrote.

Dutt also extended gratitude towards his doctor Dr Sewanti and medical staff at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” the Sadak, actor’s statement read.











