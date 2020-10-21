Sanjay Dutt recovers from lung cancer





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is a diagnosed with 4th stage lung cancer has updated about his health. The ‘Munnabhai’ actor informed that he has beaten cancer.

Updating his health status, Sanjay wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family,” he wrote in his note.

Sanjay also thanked his doctors and other medical staff of Mumbai Kokilaben hospital for taking good care of him. “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he wrote.

Doctors have told Sanjay that he has beaten the illness and it is in decreasing stage. Since today is the birthday of his twins, daughter Iqra and son Sharaan, it seems like this is the best gift the entire family could have received. “A few months back, the actor had revealed that he was going through some health issues. After a routine visit to the doctor, he was diagnosed with cancer. Sanjay took rigorous medical treatments recently for the same. After an intensive round of medication, he has now been given positive news”, the actor’s representative said.

Maanayata Dutt had shared a statement in August saying, “To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.”

Recently, Sanjay Dutt shared that he is back to work. On the work front, he has YRF film Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz in the pipeline.