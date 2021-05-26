Sanjay Dutt receives UAEâ€™s golden visa, shares pic





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been honoured with golden visa of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sharing the photos of receiving the golden visa, Dutt wrote, â€œItâ€™s an honour to receive the prestigious Visa. Iâ€™m grateful to the government of UAE for their never-ending support considering Dubai became a home for my family in the past year. The Golden Visa initiative by the leaders is truly visionary, it has helped the country grow as an investor-friendly nation and Iâ€™m sure it will continue to do so in the coming years. I vow to help the country whenever they are in need since thatâ€™s what our true purpose as humans is, to help each other grow," Dutt shared.

The 61-year-old actor also shared the news on social media. â€œHonoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support," he wrote on Instagram.

Dutt has a huge fan base in the Middle East and this honour is indeed a feather in the actorâ€™s cap.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has movies like â€œBhuj: The Pride Of India", â€œKGF: Chapter 2", â€œPrithviraj" and â€œShamshera" in the pipeline.