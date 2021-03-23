Sanjay Dutt receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt received the first shot of coronavirus vaccine. The 61-year-old actor posted a picture of himself receiving the shot at the BKC vaccine centre on social media.

The actor wrote, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!"

Sanjay Dutt bravely defeated cancer and resumed work.

On the work front, he hasKGF: Chapter 2, s sequel to blockbuster KGF, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Prithviraj in the pipeline.