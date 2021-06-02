Sanjay Dutt misses mother Nargis on her 992nd birth anniversary





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary. On her 92nd birthday anniversary on June 1st, Sanjay Dutt shared some precious throwback pictures of his loving mother to wish her on her special day.

Dutt shared three monochrome snaps. The first photo is a childhood picture of Sanjay posing with his mother and his two sisters, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

The second is of his father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt, Nargis and sister Namrata. Nargis is holding her in her arms. The third is a precious picture of Nargis and Sunil Dutt happily posing for the camera.

The 61-year-old actor shared the three snaps to wish his mother, "There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday, Maa."

On Nargis’s 39th death anniversary last year, the ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor remembered her with an adorable throwback photo. Sharing the picture of Instagram, the actor wrote, "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom."

In an old message video, Sanjay Dutt had revealed how he reacted to his mother's death. He had said, "When my mother died I did not cry, I had not emotions." But when two years later, a friend of his played an audio recording of Nargis’ final message to him, from her deathbed in New York, he “burst out in tears.” He said, "I heard my mother’s voice when she was at a NY hospital telling me things, how much she loved me, how much she cared for me and I cried for four-five hours."

In her last message for Sanjay Dutt, Nargis had said, "More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work."