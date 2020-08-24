Sanjay Dutt likely to fly to NY with Maanyata and Priya Dutt





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is likely to fly to New York with wife Maanyata Dutt and sister Priya Dutt for cancer treatment. The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor has obtained a five-year visa for the US on medical grounds.

Sanjay Dutt has taken a sabbatical break from work for cancer treatment. A source revealed to Mid-Day informed that Sanjay Dutt had applied for visa as soon as he got to know about his disease. But to get the clearance was not easy for Dutt, one of his friends helped him to secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. “He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre,” said the source. Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis who had battled pancreatic cancer had also received treatment in the same hospital.

Meanwhile, Maanayata took to her social media ad wrote, "Sands are shifting.... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers #love #grace #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod." Along with the post, she shared a picture of their kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Mid-Day also quoted the source saying that Sanjay Dutt was considering to fly to Singapore if the US plan hadn’t worked out. However, he is expected to leave for treatment at the earliest.

The ‘Panipat’ actor got to know about his disease after he was admitted to the Lilavati hospital for breathlessness. After tests, he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. When he was admitted to the hospital, his oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92%. After all diagnosis, it is found that Sanju Baba has stage 4 lung cancer.