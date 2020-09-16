Sanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai with wife Maanayata





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt headed off to Dubai with wife Maanayata to meet their kids, Iqra and Shahraan. The couple clicked selfie inside the flight. “Enroute life,” she captioned the selfie.

Sanjay gets a special surprise on the flight. The actor was served with a cup of coffee with Sanjay’s face on it as latte art. Maanayata posted heart eyes emojis with the picture. They boarded a chartered flight at 4 pm.

“Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They’re attending their classes from there,” a source told the daily.

Sanjay Dutt is suffering from fourth stage of lung cancer and as per report he recently underwent his first round of chemotherapy.

In August, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a sabbatical break from work.

Sanjay Dutt’s post reads, "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." While signing off his note, Sanjay Dutt promised: "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also released a statement, her post reads, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.”

She further added, “Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.”