Sanjay Dutt hospitalized for breathlessness, tests negative for Covid-19





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was rushed to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after the actor complained of breathing problem. he was currently under doctor supervision. His Covid-19 test has been carried on and the result is negative. He will be discharged in a day or two. He is admitted to the intensive care unit and his condition is said to be stable.

The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor under both rapid antigen test at first and then RT-PCR test conducted on Saturday and he is shown negative for coronavirus in both tests.

“He is stable,” said hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr V Ravishankar.

The 61-year-old actor updated his fans about his health, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.”

Here's wishing best of health to Sanjay Dutt.