Sanjay Dutt discharged from Lilavati hospital





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets discharged from Lilavati hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care of the Lilavati hospital after the actor complained of chest discomfort and breathing troubles.

According to his doctor Jalil Parkar, Sanjay Dutt's oxygen saturation level had dipped below normal.

The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor under both rapid antigen test at first and then RT-PCR test conducted on Saturday and he is shown negative for coronavirus in both tests.

“He is stable,” said hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr V Ravishankar.

The 61-year-old actor updated his fans about his health, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.”

Here's wishing best of health to Sanjay Dutt.