Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, flying to the US soon





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was lately admitted to the Lilavati hospital for breathlessness has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. When he was admitted to the hospital,his oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92%. After all diagnosis, it is found that Sanju Baba has stage 4 lung cancer. The actor will be immediately flying to the US for treatment.

“When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, he run cancer analysis and it came positive,” said a source from the hospital.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a sabbatical break from work. The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor made this announcement a day after getting discharge from hospital. He is taking a break from work due to some medical treatment.

Sanjay Dutt’s post reads, "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." While signing off his note, Sanjay Dutt promised: "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

When Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital, his sister Priya Dutt tweeted, "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday."

Currently, his wife Manyata and his twins, Iqra and Shahraan are in Dubai. They struck there due to lockdown.

We wish Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery!