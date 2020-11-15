Sanjay Dutt celebrates Diwali with family in Dubai, Mohanlal joins





Sanjay Dutt, who has defeated the dreaded disease cancer shared picture of celebrating Diwali with family in Dubai.

Sharing a family picture with wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra on Instagram, the ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor wrote, “Nothing is better than celebrating with family. Wishing you all a very prosperous and safe Diwali & Happy New Year.”

While Manyata and their twins twinned in orange outfit, Sanjay Dutt was dressed in black kurta pyjama.

Manyata Dutt also wished her followers by sharing a solo picture of herself, she wrote, “May this Diwali Mark a beautiful beginning and new hope in everyone’s life. Have a safe and blessed Diwali #navvarsh #shubhkaamnaye #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Ahead of the festival of lights, Mohanlal visited the actor and his family and had a fun-filled evening.

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer overcame the disease. He wrote in a statement, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family”.

The actor went on to thank his fans, family, and friends for the “unwavering faith and support” rendered by them.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time,” he said. “Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added.