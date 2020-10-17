Sanjay Dutt back to work after cancer diagnosis





Sanjay Dutt is back to work after cancer treatment. After initial treatment, the ‘Munnabhai’ actor returned to the set. In a video posted on celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s Instagram page on Wednesday, the actor can be heard saying, “I will be out of this cancer soon.”

Dutt gets a new hairstyle for ‘KGF Chapter 2’. He was in the salon and the actor asked the cameraperson to zoom in to the scar on the side of his forehead and said, “If you see this, this is the recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon.”

Sanju’s fans thrilled to see him back to work. “Wowwww,,, the same Rocky look after a long time,” one fan wrote and another tweeted, “Salute to hardwork sir. Recover soon..Nd Be healthy.” Fans also wrote that they were eagerly waiting for the film. “Waiting for tha collision Sanju baba.... Adheera is back,” one wrote.Another one tweeted, “So good to see you back BABA.. May you be as healthy as ever and smile alws. Lots of love and good wishes.”

Sanjay shared a few pictures of himself as he gears up for the shoot and wrote, “Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2.” His daughter Trishala was quick to post smileys on Instagram and fans flooded it with love.

Sanjay Dutt also spoke about his upcoming projects and stated he is happy to be working again after the lockdown. “It is always good to be out of the house…I am growing this (beard) for KGF 2. We are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. Kal Shamshera ki bhi dubbing hai to waha pe bhi maza aayega (I have to dub for Shamshera tomorrow, that will be a lot of fun).”

In August, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt had said he is taking a short break from work for “some medical treatment. His post reads, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”