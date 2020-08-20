Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital for initial tests, may return home soon





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is undergoing preliminary tests in Mumbai hospital for lung cancer. He is expected to return home soon. Due to quarantine, Maanyata Dutt did not accompany Dutt but his sisters and brother-in-law accompanied him to the hospital.

The source said, “Despite knowing this will be a long and tough journey, they are determined to go about their lives as normally as possible, confident that this too shall pass. Right now, the preliminary tests are being conducted.” The source continued, “So, Sanjay is not expected to be in the hospital for a long time. Once the reports are out, he will return home but hospital visits will be frequent."

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with 4th stage of lung cancer after he was rushed to Lilavati hospital due to breathlessness. Dutt might fly to the US or Singapore for treatment but he will have the initial treatment in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a sabbatical break from work. The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor made this announcement a day after getting discharge from hospital. He is taking a break from work due to some medical treatment.

Sanjay Dutt’s post reads, "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." While signing off his note, Sanjay Dutt promised: "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."