Sandeep Nahar Suicide: Mumbai Police files case against actor’s wife, mother-in-law





Actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide at his Goregaon flat on February 15. He left a Facebook comment hours before taking the drastic step which indicated that he is going to take extreme step. In his long Facebook post, he talked about how he suffered mentally because of his wife and in-laws.

Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of his wife, father and mother-in-law and registered an abetment of suicide case against the late actor’s wife and mother-in-law.

n the Facebook post, that read, “2 sal se life bilkul change ho gyi hai or yeh baatein mai kabhi kisi se share bhi nhi kar sakta dunia ko lagta hai ki unka kitna acha chal rha hai kyonki wo sab humre social post ya story dekhte hai jo ki sab jooth hoti hai iske kehne pe dalta ho ..dunia ko acha dikhne ke liye image achi rhe dalta hai bt sach bilkul opposite hai ..humari bilkul nhi banti .kanchan 2sal me100 se jayada bar suicide karlungi ke bare me bolti rehti hai tumhe fasa dungi dekho aj nobat yeh a gye hai ki mujhe yeh step uthana pad rha ho past ko lekar ladti hai meri izat nhi karti mujhe galia deti meri family ke bare me roj buraa bura bolti hai jo meri liye sun naa ab sehan se bahar hai.”

Sandeep’s wife and kids were in the house when he took the extreme step and they had rushed him to the hospital and upon arrival doctors declared him dead. His last rites will be performed in Punjab.

Sandeep Nahar had acted in loves like ‘MS Dhoni’, ‘Kesari’ and few more.

May his soul rest in peace!