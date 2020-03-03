‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ poster: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra are 'partners in crime'





The first poster of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor is out and it showed Parineeti and Arjun introducing each other. Arjun Kapoor’s character is named Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra is called Sandeep Kaur.

Parineeti Chopra introduced her character, Mere partner ki faraar partner! Me! As SANDEEP.@arjunk26#DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @SAPFTheFilm@yrf

Arjun shared Parineeti’s character poster for the film with the caption, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep urf @ParineetiChopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020 @SAPFTheFilm @yrf.”

Arjun introduced his own character as “Meet me Pinky Dahiya urf Sandeep ka Faraar partner.”

Arjun Kapoor plays a fierce cop in the movie. YRF’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ revolves around a man and woman from two different cultural backgrounds and their love-hate relationship.

"The film has a realistic texture so I had to spend time connecting with the world the film is set in. Dibakar is clear about what he wants. I've given same number of days for prep as much I've given for the shoot. He wanted that from the beginning," he told news agency PTI.

Dibakar Banerjee helmed the project. Talking about the film, Dibakar had said to a section of media, “This feels like my first film, again. I’ve had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can’t stand each other, but can’t survive without each other.”



After ‘Isaaqzaade’ Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reunite for the second time. He said, “It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co- actor. Dibakar Banerjee is one of the torchbearers of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can’t wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon.”

An elated Parineeti had added, “After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am so ready to sink my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!”

Made under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the dark comedy is set to hit theatres on March 20.