Sana Khan enjoys honeymoon with hubby in Gulmarg





Sana Khan headed to Kashmir with husband Anas Sayed for a romantic honeymoon. Sana gave us a glimpse of her snowy honeymoon in Gulmarg. She looked visibly happy as she posed for the camera amid snow.

Sana Khan donned a neon coloured hoodie and black overcoat with fur collar. She wore gloves in her hand.

To beat the cold, her husband Anas Sayed was seen in a puffer jacket.

In October, Sana Khan announced retirement from showbiz.

She wrote, “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.”

On Saturday, Sana took to Instagram Stories to wish hubby Anas on birthday, she wrote, “Allah tumhe hamesha salamat rakhe aur mere saath jannat tak rakhe (May Allah protect you, and keep you with me till we are both in heaven). Wishing him a happy birthday in Urdu, she called him the ‘best shouhar’.