Sambhavna Seth's loses her father to Covid-19





Actor Sambhavna Seth’s father SK Seth passed away due to Covid-19 complications. He suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last on May 8.

Sambhavna's husband Avinash Dwivedi shared the sad news on social media post.

In a text post shared by Avinash on Sambhavna Seth's Instagram account, he says, "Today at 5:37pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers (sic)."

Her close friends from the TV industry poured in condolences for the actress.

Sambhavna’s father also had to face the crisis of bed and oxygen.

When her father tested positive for Covid-19, he struggled to get bed, Sambhavna shared, "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother (sic)." She captioned her text post, "Plz help (sic)."

After the demise of her father, heartbroken Sambhavna said “My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him.”

Celebrities like Suyyash Rai, Jasleen Mathura, Sushant Divgikr, Vikrantt Singh, Lizaa Malik, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Nisha Rawal and others mourned the demise of the actress’s father.