Sambhavna Seth tests Covid-19 positive, urges bed for father in hospital





Actress Sambhavna Seth’s father has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and she urged for help on her social media handle. The actress revealed that her father is waiting outside along with her brother at the Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi and they urgently needed a bed.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Sambhavna shared, "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother."

Fans and followers dropped comment and offering her help. Fans pray for her father's speedy recovery.

On the personal front, Sambhavna Seth currently stays in Mumbai with her husband Avinash Dwivedi.