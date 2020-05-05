Sambhavna Seth rushed to the hospital, friends express concern





‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sambhavna Seth was admitted to the hospital for the second time in two days.

Her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared the news of her hospitalization on his Instagram account. The note read, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again.” Adding that in such a case, she will not be able to share a vlog on her YouTube channel, it stated, “So there will be no vlog today. Regards, Avinash Dwivedi.”

Sambhavna’s friends from the industry express concern.

Kashmera Shah reacted to the news, “Call me back soon Avinash. We are worried.” Actor Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Get well soon darling! Avinash, hope nothing serious.” Actor Sonali Raut also commented, “Oho...get well soon darling...god bless.” Actor Gunjan Pant wrote, “What happened?is she alright?pls inform.im really worried now.pls tk cr n get well soon @sambhavnasethofficial ji.”

We wish Sambhavna a speedy recovery!