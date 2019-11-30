Salman, Madhuri, Shahid, Rekha at Sooraj Barjatya’s son's wedding





Many Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding reception of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devaansh. Devaansh, who is a budding director, married Nandini on November 22 and a grand reception was held on Friday. The guest list included Barjatya’s most favourite Prem aka Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha and others.

Salman’s family was seen in full attendance. Salim Khan, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and brother Sohail also graced the wedding reception. Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, who worked in Barjatya’s ‘Vivaah’ was also spotted.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a metallic blazer and black shirt and trousers. Reka looked as usual stunning in a golden silk saree with matching golden ornaments. Other stars who graced the evening included Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Kartik Aaryan, Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon and Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Actress Seema Biswas also made a rare appearance with her daughter.

Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a suit while Salman Khan’s father and writer Salim was also seen at the wedding reception. Subhash Ghai and Tabu too attended the reception. Hema Malini looked gorgeous in a pink sari. Salman Khan arrived in a black suit and clicked with Madhuri Dixit.

Swara Bhaskar was also seen at the party. Mahesh Bhatt and Sachin Pilgaonkar also turned up for the bash. Iulia Vantur and Pankaj Kapur were too spotted at the wedding.