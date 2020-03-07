Salman Khan's ‘Radhe’ shoot in Malaysia cancel due to coronavirus





Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ shooting in Azerbaijan got cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirous. The ‘Radhe’ team was supposed to fly to Baku in Azerbaijan via Dubai or Doha but it got cancelled. An action sequence and a dance number of Salman and Disha were to be shot there.

A unit source mentioned, “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, some members of the crew had already left for Baku for preparing for the shoot but they have been reportedly called back due to the deadly virus.

The makers are now looking for a suitable location to shoot the song as due to the outbreak of the virus, they are not allowed to travel aboard.

After ‘Bharat’, Disha and Salman working together for the second time. Speaking about her role in the film, Disha told PTI, “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deeva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.”

Apart from Salman and Disha, ‘Radhe’ also features Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Arjun Kanungo in the pivotal role. The film helmed by Prabhu Deva is slated for 22nd May release.