Salman Khan’s new film titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, to hit screens on Eid 2021





Superstar Salman Khan has announced his new film, titled, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, slated to hit theatres on Eid 2021.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji will helmed the new project.

Salman Khan took to social media to announce the news. He wrote, "Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI.... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ... (sic)."

Netizens reacted to the quirky title of the film. Akshay Kumar has also reacted to the latest news. He congratulated the actor and filmmakers and even suggested the name of their movie's sequel. Taking a fun route, he wrote," Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas."

Salman always entertains his audience during Eid and his 2020 Eid release is ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The action film will be directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited.