Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passes away, actor mourns





In a shocking development, superstar Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on March 30. It is learnt that he died of lung infection at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Salman Khan mourns the demise of his nephew with a photograph of Abdullah Khan. He wrote, "Will always love you".

Daisy Shah took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Abdullah Khan, she wrote, Will always love you my bestie...#RestInPeace. Salman shares a great bond with his nephew and he is deeply moved by his demise.

May his soul rest in peace and deepest condolence to the the deceased family.