Salman Khan’s driver, two staffers test COVID 19 positive





Superstar Salman Khan’s personal driver named Ashok and his two staffers have been tested coronavirus positive and they were admitted to Bombay hospital. Salman Khan isolated himself after the same and his family members also went to self-isolation for 14 days.

The ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor made sure that his driver and the staff members get the best treatment. The family is looking forward to celebrate Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary but owing to the current situation, they have cancelled the programme.

He will not be available for the upcoming weekend episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 14’.