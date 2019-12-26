Salman Khan’s 54th birthday bash: Katrina, Sonakshi, Vidya Balan grace the party





Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday today and the superstar hosted a party in Mumbai and the guest list included close buddies of the superstar from the industry. Katrina Kaif walked in a yellow dress. Sonakshi Sinha and former actress and Salman’s ex-Sangeeta Bijlani was also spotted.

Vidya Balan arrived with her hubby Siddharth Roy. Pregnant Arpita Khan Sharma was spotted with baby boy Ahil while her husband Aayush Sharma posed solo. Daisy Shah, Raveena Tandon also graced Salman Khan’s 54th birthday bash.

Varun Dhawan wished Salman by sharing an adorable picture of them together, he captioned the post, "Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday ????. Who taught me handsome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan".









