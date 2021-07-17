Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif on birthday with a lovey-dovey photo





Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older and superstar Salman Khan wished the actress with a lovestruck image.

Sharing the image, Salman wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life”.

Fans showered love on Salman Khan’s post.

“Best couple,” wrote a fan, while another fan mentioned, “We love SalKat forever.” Many of them wished Katrina and Salman to get married. “Wish these two marry each other,” wrote a fan.

From Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina’s industry fans wished her on her D-day.

On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-starring Akshay Kumar. She also has ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan in her kitty.