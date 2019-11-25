Salman Khan wishes dad Salim Khan on 84th birthday with a throwback picture





Veteran scriptwriter and filmmaker Salim Khan turned 84 today and on his special day, son and superstar Salman Khan wished his dad with an adorable throwback picture.

Captioning the image, Salman wrote on Instagram, "Happy bday daddy”. The picture talks a lot about father-son bonding. It showed Salman and Salim Khan enjoying fishing by riverside. They were holding fishing rods in their hands.

The picture got more than 1.5 million ‘likes’ within a few hours. Actor Rajniesh Duggall shared birthday wishes for Salim in the comments section. ”A very happy birthday to sir.. love happiness and great health always,” he wrote. Actor Siddharth Sharmaa commented on the picture, “A man’s best friend.”

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar duo is best known for their commendable work in Deewar, Sholay, Don, Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta and more. He married twice, first he married Salma Khan in 1964 and then in 1981, he tied the knot with Helen and they are parents to five children, three sons -- Salman, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan and two daughters -- Alvira and Arpita.

Here wishing Salim Khan a very healthy life ahead!