Salman Khan to share screen space with Aayush Sharma in a gangster drama





For the first time, Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma are going to share screen space and it will be gangster drama.

According to an insider, the ‘Loveyatri’ actor has already started prepping for the role. He has undergone a physical transformation for the same.

It is touted that Aayush and Salman will be seen in recent announced movie, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’’ to be written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, helmed by Farhad Samji. But it is not yet confirmed whether it is the same film.

Salman Khan took to social media to announce the news. He wrote, "Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI.... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ... (sic)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is shooting for ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. This will be the third collaboration between Khan and director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The film will also star Disha Patani Randeep Hooda, Sohail Khan and Jackie Shroff.

While, Aayush Sharma will be next seen in ‘Kwatha’, opposite Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. Aayush will play a police officer in the action oriented film, ‘Kwatha’. “It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film”, says Aayush.

The film is inspired from true events of how a man’s perception changed on things. ‘Kwatha’ will be bankrolled by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and will be directed by Butani.