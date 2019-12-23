Salman Khan to celebrate 54th birthday at Arpitaâ€™s Bandra residence





Superstar Salman Khan will turn a year older on 27th December and the actor has planned to celebrate his 54th birthday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharmaâ€™s residence in Bandra. The reason is very clear, on Bhai Salmanâ€™s birthday, she will have C-section and so the entire Khan parivaar will gather at Arpitaâ€™s house to ring in Salmanâ€™s birthday and welcome Arpita and Aayush Sharmaâ€™s second child.

Usually, the superstar celebrates his birthday at Panvel farmhouse but this time there is a change of plan.

The guest list will include Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sangeeta Bijlani, Preity Zinta, Daisy Shah and few more close friends of the â€˜Dabanggâ€™ star.

Arpita is going to have a C-section baby on Salman Khanâ€™s birthday, 27th December. So, itâ€™s going to be double celebration for the Khans on 27th December. The couple is very close to Salman Bhai and they have jointly decided to welcome their 2nd baby on Salman Khanâ€™s birthday, which is on December 27.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has in the pipeline â€˜Kick 2â€™ with Jacqueline Fernandes, â€˜Tiger 3â€™ with Katrina Kaif, â€˜Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhaiâ€™ co-starring Disha Patani.