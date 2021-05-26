Salman Khan slaps defamation case against Kamaal R Khan





Superstar Salman Khan has slapped defamation case against actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan. Kamaal informed that he is sued by Salman for his unpleasant review of Salman’s latest release, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

After watching ‘Radhe’ in Dubai, the actor-critic tweeted,“Mera dimaag totally ghoom gaya hai (My head is spinning),” he said. He also tweeted that after watching the entire film that he would need to ‘take medicine and rest for 2-3 hours’ before reviewing it.

On Tuesday night, KRK took to his social media handle to share a picture of the legal notice sent to him by Salman and wrote, “Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai (this defamation case is proof of your despair). I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga (I will keep fighting for the truth)! Thank you for the case.”

However, a few hours later, KRK tweeted that he promised not to review Salman’s films anymore. “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today,” he said.

KRK also appealed to Salman’s father, Salim Khan to make his son withdraw the case. “Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed,” he wrote.

“Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab!” he added.

Directed by Prabhudeva, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff apart from Salman. It is streamed online.