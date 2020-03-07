Salman Khan showers kisses, kisses, kisses on niece Ayat





Salman Khan is a loving mamu. Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl, named Ayat on Salman Khan’s birthday in December 27 and now the new mommy has shared a new video of Salman showering kisses on Ayat. The video is too cute to handle and it showed the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor approaching multiple times to give Ayat a kiss. While Ayat is seen in her nanny’s arms, Arpita shots the video. Salman keeps giving her kisses. “We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan,” Arpita captioned the post.

Salman’s fans showered love on the video and post their comment. “Aww she is soo soo adorable god bless. love from dubai,” wrote one fan. “Oh soooo cute mashallah,” commented another. “Mamu love his niece so much,” read another comment.

While announcing baby’s birthday, Aayush Sharma wrote, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” Aayush had written.

Salman also expressed his happiness on Twitter on his niece’s birth, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.