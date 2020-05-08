Salman Khan shoots ‘Tere Bina’ song with Jacqueline at his Panvel Farmhouse





Salman Khan has shot a music video with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The uniqueness of the song is that it is shot with very limited conveniences and it was shot at the actor’s farmhouse at Panvel. Recently, Salman Khan has released his song ‘Pyar Korona’.

The couple talked about their new single to anchor Waluscha De Sousa. A video of the interview was shared where the ‘Dabangg’ actor shooting the song at his Panvel farmhouse in four days.

“This song has been on my mind for the longest time and I thought let’s release it during this time. The kind of song it is, it was not fitting in any film, so I thought let’s release it like this,” Khan said. Adding to it, he called the song, “the cheapest production” where he played multiple roles of an actor, singer, director and producer.

Jacqueline shared, “We are used to shooting for songs with big productions which take weeks of prep. But for this song, we were a team of just three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting, moving props around and taking care of the makeup.”

Jacqueline's pairing with Salman is always liked by the audience. She co-starred with Salman in blockbuster movies like ‘Kick’ and ‘Race 3’.