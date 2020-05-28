Salman Khan sends special Eid meal kits to 5000 families





On the occasion of Eid, superstar Salman Khan distributed sheer korma ingredients to 5000 underprivileged families.

Sharing pictures of the supplies, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal wrote on Twitter, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!!”

In another tweet, he added, “This kit comprises of everything needed to make Sheer korma for more than 50 people...just a proud feeling to share that Being Haangryy has reached out to 25,000 families with dey ration and 5000 families with Eid kits given out by bhai. Thank you for making me a part of this team.”

Fans showered love on Salman for his kind gesture. “Man with golden heart,” one fan wrote. “Love u bhaijaan,” another wrote. One Twitter user called him a ‘real hero’. “East or west Salman sir is best love you sir,” another wrote.

Earlier, Salman provided financial aid to 25,000 daily wage workers of the film and television industries.