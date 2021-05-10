Salman Khan reveals Alvira, Arpita tested positive for Covid-19





Superstar Salman Khan revealed in an interview that his two sisters, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have been tested positive for Covid-19.

As reported by India Today, the 'Sultan' actor said, "My sisters Alvira and Arpita have tested positive for the virus. The second wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous. Earlier, we used to hear that someone has got the virus, but this time there are Covid cases in our family. Last time, drivers of our house had corona but this time it's infecting a lot of people."

Aprita Khan also issued a statement clarifying that she had tested positive in April. "I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since," she said, adding "Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive."

As the second wave of the deadly virus has hit India very badly, many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan is doing their bit in helping India battle the virus with collective effort.