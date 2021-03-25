Salman Khan receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine





Superstar Salman Khan received the first shot of coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai. The 55-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share the news, "Took my first dose of vaccine today...."

Salman Khan had yaken Covishield vaccine at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. This picture of the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor entering Lilavarti hospital is doing rounds on social media clicked by a fan where the actor is seen with Dr. Jalil Parkar of Lilavati hospital.

Earlier stars like Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan and many others took the Covid-19 shot.

Yesterday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's spokesperson confirmed he is diagnosed with coronavirus is at home in self-quarantine.

The spokesperson of the actor confirmed, "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."