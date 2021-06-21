Salman Khan poses with father Salim Khan, brothers on Father’s Day





On the occasion of Father’s Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared lovely family picture. The photo features Salman, father Salim Khan, siblings Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri.

The caption read, "Happy Fathers Day…". The second picture comprises Alvira's husband Atul Agnihotri and Salman's nephews Ayaan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and Nirvan Khan were also present.

Fans were delighted to see the Khandaan and they shared commnets on the post. "WISHING GREAT HEALTH TO SALIM KHAN SIR and ALL KHAN-DAAN FAMILY (sic)," wrote one Instagram user. Another fan wrote, "India's Biggest Megastar #SalmanKhan (sic)."

“Only positive vibes from the whole family… the best ‘KHAN FAMILY’,” one commented, while another wrote, “Keep rocking, keep smiling @BeingSalmanKhan and family, THE KHAN-DAAN.” A third called them a ‘blessed family’. Many left heart emojis on the post.