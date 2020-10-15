Salman Khan pays Faraaz Khan's medical bills





Salman Khan has extended his helping hand towards sick Faraaz Khan, who is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. The superstar help Faraaz to clear his medical bills.

The news of Salman Khan's contribution was shared by actress Kashmera Shah. Sharing a pictuer of Salman, Kashmera wrote in her post, "Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry."

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt is the first person to bring the issue of Faraaz Khan’s sickness in the light. She appealed all to come forward and help the ‘Fareb’ actor.

Sharing the link of the fundraising platform along with her tweet, Pooja Bhatt wrote: "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well."

Faraaz Khan's brother Fahmaan Khan has also asked for financial help on the platform and he wrote: "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."