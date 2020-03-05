Salman Khan paid Rs 7 crore for a brand endorsement





Undoubtedly, Salman Khan is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. He has been paid a whopping Rs 7 crore for a smartphone brand. The shoot went for three to five days.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor shot for the commercial at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai in February. His fees fee paid to a Bollywood star for any endorsement.

The source said, "The superstar charged a whopping Rs 7 crore per day for the shoot. It is being touted as the highest fee paid to a Bollywood star for a brand endorsement."

The Dabangg actor is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. He will be seen romancing Disha Patani in the film, which is scheduled to release on May 22, this year.