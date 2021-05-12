Salman Khan opens up about kissing Disha Patani in ‘Radhe’





When the trailer of ‘Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai’ released, everyone thought at the first glance that the superstar has finally broke his no-kissing clause and locked lips with Disha Patani. But netizens are smart enough to find the trick out.

They performed a DNA of the kissing scene and found that Salman Khan has kissed Disha with duct tape.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Salman had confirmed that he kissed Disha with a duct tape. “Lekin iss picture mein ek kiss zaroor hai. Disha ke saath nahi hai. Tape par hai kiss. Tape par (There is a kiss in this movie. It is not with Disha but with a tape),” he said.

When Salman was asked about breaking his no kissing policy, he told Zoom TV, "No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen.”

Talking about his 27-year age difference with Disha, Salman had said in the BTS video, "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lag rahi hain. Hum-umar lage hai hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hoon (She has done wonderful work in the film. She has looked very beautiful. We appear to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers).”

Salman Khan always has an Eid release and he has been carrying this tradition for a long period. This Eid also he is going to treat his fans with ‘Radhe’ which will have boththeatrical and OTT release simultaneously on 13th May.

Sharing the news, Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson said, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience.”