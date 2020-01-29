Salman Khan misbehaves with fan, snatches his mobile phone





Superstar Salman Khan is again in news for wrong reason. The ‘Dabangg’ star who is known for his short temper has again misbehaved with his fan at the airport. After he landed at the Goa airport, a Goa airport staffer walked ahead of Khan near the departure gate to take photos with the actor walking in the backdrop. Highly miffed with the staff’s behavior, the actor snatched his mobile phone and walked away with it.

The students' wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban Khan from entering Goa if he does not apologise publicly.

The NSUI has demanded an apology from the actor. "I request your kind authority to look into this matter with utter seriousness and demand an apology from the actor on public platform since it was a disgrace to the fan publicly, failing which such violent actors with a bad track record should not be allowed to visit Goa in the future," Goa NSUI President Ahraz Mulla said in a letter to Chief Minister Sawant.

The Goa BJP has also condemned the incident. "Being a celebrity, people and your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude and behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology @BeingSalmanKhan," Sawaikar tweeted.