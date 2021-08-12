Salman Khan meets Olympic silver winner Mirabai Chanu





Superstar Salman Khan met Tokyo Olympic silver winner Mirabai Chanu and the actor shared picture of their meeting.

Mirabai Charu poses with Salman Khan. The actor captioned the photo, “Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!”

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu has made India proud by winning the silver medal in Women’s 49 kg weightlifting category. She was the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.

Salman wore a black T-shirt in the photo and an ivory stole around his neck. Mirabai wore a pink shirt and smiled for the camera. Mirabhai reposted his tweet and wrote, "Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me." Earlier in an interview, Mirabai had confessed that she was a fan of Salman Khan.

Mirabai is in Mumbai and also met cricket star Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday. "Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard," he wrote in a tweet.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen hosting the next season of ‘Bigg Boss’ on Colors TV. Talking about film, the ‘Sultan’ actor has Tiger 3 and Antim in the pipeline. He will also be seen in cameo in Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathan and Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chadhha’.