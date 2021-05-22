Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Lata Mangeshkar pay tribute to Raam Laxman





Famous music composer Raam Laxman breathed his last due to cardiac arrest in Nagpur at the age of 79. His son Amar shared the news of his father’s demise.

"He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time... But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," Amar told PTI.

Raam Laxman is best known for composing music for blockbuster movies like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Raam Laxman has worked in almost 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri. His is famous for his work with Rajshri Productions.



Bollywood celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit paid their heartfelt tribute.

Salman Khanmourned the demise of Raam Laxman. “Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family,” he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar gave vocals to popular Raam Laxman songs like “Maye Ni Maye”, “Didi Tera Dewar Deewana” and “Kabootar Ja Ja Ja” among others.

Lata Mangeshkar also expressed her condolences. She shared on Twitter, “I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.”

Rajshri Productions also mourned the demise of Raam Laxman, “Music Composer Vijay Patil a.k.a Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace.”