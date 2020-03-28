Salman Khan leaves Bandra apartment, moves to his Panvel farmhouse





Salman Khan has left his Galaxy apartment in Bandra and moved to his Panvel farmhouse to pass the 21 days coronavirus lockdown. The superstar along with his family has left for his Panvel farmhouse.

His sister Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma and two children Ahil and Ayat are also currently staying with him at his Panvel farmhouse. Pictures of Salman picking fruits with Ahil also did the round on net.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor’s farmhouse is well equipped with gym devices so that he can continue with his fitness regime. He has also shown his art skill in his latest Instagram video.

To restrain the dreaded coronavirus, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently announced a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14.

Salman Khan, who is known for his noble heart goes out to help the daily wages cine worker and their family with essential commodities.

Recently, daily wage workers and junior artist coordinator Rajendra Lekhraj aka Pappu revealed how Salman Khan came as a messiah for them. “If we hit a rough patch, I will talk to Salman Khan. He is so gracious in offering support and is always concerned about us. He recently stalled the shoot of Radhe in Mehboob Studios because of the unfortunate turn of events," he said.