Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif back from Bangladesh, clicked at the airport





Former lovebirds Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif returned from Bangladesh after performing at the grand premiere of the Bangladesh Premiere League T20. After a sizzling performance, the duo reached Mumbai last night.

Katrina and Salman twinned in black outfit. The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress tied her hair in a ponytail and looked stylish.

Picture of Salman and Katrina with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also doing the round on net. Sharing picture with the PM and Katrina on his Instagram handle, the actor writes, “Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady…”

The grand event has been held at Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium situated in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh Premiere League T20, has been organized to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.














