Salman Khan helped Saroj Khan till the end, reveals daughter





Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan revealed that Salman Khan has helped her mother Saroj Khan and the family till the very end. The ‘Dabangg’ actor also helped during the family Sukaina’s son heart surgery last year.

During the latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan revealed that Salman Khan has taken care of the Choreographer till the end as she had been out of the work. She went on to say that the Dabangg actor stood by them like a rock till the end. Not only that, but Salman Khan had also helped the family during Sukaina’s son’s heart surgery.

A reliable source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Last year, Sarojji met Salman and told him about her plight. He immediately promised her work and she was training some of his protégées. In fact, last year, her grandson, too, had some health issues and Salman had taken over the entire responsibility of his surgery. Sarojji had become very close to the Khan family over the last year.”

Speaking about the same, late Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman Khan stood by us like a rock and helped her till the end. They were on very good terms and he even stepped in for my son’s heart surgery last year in Kerala. He was there for us when we needed the most.” Sukaina went on to share that her mother “was doing her namaaz” she told her, “she prayed for Salman’s happiness because he is misunderstood by everyone despite doing so much good for people around.”