Salman Khan gifts ‘Dabangg 3’ actor Kichcha Sudeep 1.5 crore luxury car





Salman Khan has gifted his ‘Dabangg 3’ co-star Kichcha Sudeep a lavish car worth Rs 1.5 crore post the film’s success.

As per report, Salman has gifted Rs 1.54-crore BMW car to actor Sudeep, who played the villain in the third installment of the successful ‘Dabangg’ franchise.

Sudeep took to Instagram to share photographs of the new car along with Salman, saying it was an honour to work with the ‘Bharat’ star.

He captioned the image: “Good always happens when you do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5...A sweetest gesture. Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with you and to have had you visit us.”

‘Dabangg 3’ helmed by Prabhudheva and co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar is one of the highest grosser of 2019. As of 5 January 2020, the film made a total of ?171.71 crore in India and ?39.18 crore overseas, the total collection of the film is ?210.89 crore.