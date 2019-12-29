Salman Khan gets teary-eyed as fans gathered outside Galaxy





Superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on 27th December and as always a sea crowd gathered outside Galaxy residence to get a glimpse of the superstar. The superstar stepped in to his balcony to acknowledge his fans and waves to the crowd and send out flying kiss. Salman Khan got emotional as to see the love of his fans.

The ‘Dabangg’ star celebrated his 54th birthday in Mumbai and the guest list included close buddies of the superstar from the industry. Katrina Kaif walked in a yellow dress. Sonakshi Sinha and former actress and Salman’s ex-Sangeeta Bijlani was also spotted.

Vidya Balan arrived with her hubby Siddharth Roy. Pregnant Arpita Khan Sharma was spotted with baby boy Ahil while her husband Aayush Sharma posed solo. Daisy Shah, Raveena Tandon also graced Salman Khan’s 54th birthday bash.

Varun Dhawan wished Salman by sharing an adorable picture of them together, he captioned the post, "Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday ????. Who taught me handsome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan".

The actor also shared a video on Instagram and thanked all his fans who waited for hours just to see him. He wrote, “A big thank u to all my fans ...

Salman Khan got the best birthday gift ever. His sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birthday to their second child on his birthday.