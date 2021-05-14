Salman Khan gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Bollywood actor Salman Khan was clicked outside vaccination centre in Dadar, Mumbai today. The ‘Sultan’ actor arrived for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The 55-year-old actor got the first shot on 24th March and he tweeted, "Took my first dose of vaccine today."

For the second dose, Salman Khan donned a black t-shirt, jeans and a black cap. He was properly guarded against Covid-19.

His new film ‘Radhe’ steamed today on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. While wishing Eid Mubarak to fans, the actor thanked them for making his 'Radhe' the most watched film on day 1.

"Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u," Salman wrote alongside 'Radhe' poster.





